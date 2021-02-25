Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.123 per share on Friday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Wilmar International stock remained flat at $$40.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

