Williams Financial Group Begins Coverage on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Shares of FL stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,307,957 shares of company stock worth $49,795,759 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

