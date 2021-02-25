William Blair Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

