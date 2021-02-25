William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of WSC opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 172.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

