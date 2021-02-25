William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,127.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,089.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.