William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 19,809 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $25,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 326,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

