William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,746 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Viavi Solutions worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after buying an additional 261,067 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after buying an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,330,000 after buying an additional 118,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,365 shares of company stock valued at $287,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

