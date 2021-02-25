William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 417,772 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 736.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

