William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $11.08 Million Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $237.75.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

