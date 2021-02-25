William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $10.33 Million in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPK opened at $105.40 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

