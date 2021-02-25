William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,859 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $14,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 257,980 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 165,620 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $8,470,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $7,693,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $412,572.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,302 shares of company stock worth $6,922,891. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

