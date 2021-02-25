William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,005 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,969,000 after purchasing an additional 122,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.