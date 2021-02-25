Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

