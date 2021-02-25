WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. WideOpenWest updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 27,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,202. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.