Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) versus Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Head to Head Comparison

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 3.51 $23.68 million $1.06 9.33 Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 5.79 $53.04 million $1.41 14.06

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Whitestone REIT and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Acadia Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.00%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $14.78, indicating a potential downside of 25.48%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87% Acadia Realty Trust 8.72% 1.10% 0.54%

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

