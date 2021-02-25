WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

WHF opened at $14.26 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $293.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.