WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $230.27

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.27 and last traded at $230.09, with a volume of 7266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

