WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $230.27

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.27 and last traded at $230.09, with a volume of 7266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.82.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.