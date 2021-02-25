Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

WBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 109,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,757. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

