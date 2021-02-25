Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
WBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.