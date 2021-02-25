Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 299,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $847.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

