Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley Sells 13,127 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erwan Faiveley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44.

On Monday, November 30th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

