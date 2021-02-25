Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 22761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

