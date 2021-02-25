Western Alliance Bancorporation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,317% compared to the average volume of 72 call options.

Shares of WAL opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

