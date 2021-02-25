WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.91

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 315328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

