Wells Fargo & Company Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $519.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $414.00 to $519.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $411.73. 60,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,020. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -493.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.39. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,501 shares of company stock worth $331,206,684. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

