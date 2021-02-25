Wells Fargo & Company Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $75.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE LB traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,469. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

