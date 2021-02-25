Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $768,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,294. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

