Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of RGEN opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 262.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.