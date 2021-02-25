Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $135.65 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

