Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average is $164.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

