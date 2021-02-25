Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welbilt updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 50,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.