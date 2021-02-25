Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $6,783,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of WRI stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.