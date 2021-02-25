Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) in the last few weeks:
- 2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.
- 2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 1/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/7/2021 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NWG opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NatWest Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
