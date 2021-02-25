Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

1/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/7/2021 – NatWest Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NWG opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Get NatWest Group plc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NatWest Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.