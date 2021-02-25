Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L’Oréal (LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2021 – L’Oréal had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/18/2021 – L'Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – L'Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – L'Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2021 – L'Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – L'Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – L'Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/8/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

1/8/2021 – L'Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – L'Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

LRLCY traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,298. L’Oréal S.A. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

