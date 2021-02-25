Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS):

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

2/5/2021 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

2/1/2021 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.