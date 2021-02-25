WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

