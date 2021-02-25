WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 365,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 146,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,103,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,230,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

