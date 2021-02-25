WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

