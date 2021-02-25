Wayne Johnson Sells 140,000 Shares of Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) Stock

Cape Range Limited (ASX:CAG) insider Wayne Johnson sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total value of A$28,980.00 ($20,700.00).

About Cape Range

Cape Range Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies accounting and business intelligence software in Australia and Malaysia. Its software is used by SME's, such as retail, trading, logistics, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, financial, and higher education sectors. Cape Range Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Lota, Australia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cape Range Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cape Range and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.