Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of WTS opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,434 shares of company stock worth $4,692,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

