Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 392 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.