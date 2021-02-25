Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

