Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 341.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of PCEF opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

