Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

