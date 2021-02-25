Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $62,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

