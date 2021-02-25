Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 303,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

