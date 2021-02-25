W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 20,136,963 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

