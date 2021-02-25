Voyager Token Price Hits $7.02 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 80.2% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $7.02 or 0.00013941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $32.23 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

