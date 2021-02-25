Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

VG has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Vonage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

