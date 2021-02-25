Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

