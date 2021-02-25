Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 40,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

